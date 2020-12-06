Killeen-area residents can expect warmer temperatures headed in the 70s by Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.
Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies, with a high near 60, northwest winds around 10 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph. Sunday night’s forecast calls for clear skies and a low around 37.
Monday’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high near 65. Monday night’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies and a low around 39.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Tuesday: High near 68, Low around 39.
Wednesday: High near 71, Low around 44.
Thursday: High near 70, Low around 47.
