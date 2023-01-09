WEATHER Graphic

According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, residents in the Killeen area should expect springlike temperatures through Wednesday.

“The high for Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 80 degrees,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Monday. And, the windy conditions will continue. Warmer temperatures are a result of the “La Nina” effect and have caused at least one wildfire in southern Bell County, to date.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

