According to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth, residents in the Killeen area should expect springlike temperatures through Wednesday.
“The high for Tuesday and Wednesday could reach 80 degrees,” Meteorologist Juan Hernandez said Monday. And, the windy conditions will continue. Warmer temperatures are a result of the “La Nina” effect and have caused at least one wildfire in southern Bell County, to date.
Firefighters responded to a call for a brush fire on Wolfridge Road near Maxdale on Monday morning.
According to Hernandez, the windy conditions will continue and increase by Wednesday with gusty conditions at or near 35 mph.
But, that is when conditions will change — drastically. By 6 a.m. Thursday morning, temperatures will cool to near 47 degrees as a cold front moves in from the west-northwest. The winds will continue to be brisk, with gusts between 30 and 35 mph.
Thursday the high temperature is predicted to be only in the low 60s with overnight lows dropping to around 38. Finally, the winds should subside to around 5 mph by sunrise on Friday.
Temperatures will warm to 64 on Friday, with a high on Saturday predicted to be near 66, increasing to 71 by Sunday.
Local officials remind residents that there is no burn ban in effect for Bell County, at present. But there are rules to follow regarding outdoor burning.
No burning when winds are over 23 mph
All fires must be attended
Only wood products are to be burned
A water supply is available
Citizens are urged to use extreme caution and responsible judgment.
Residents are asked to call the county if they plan burn, call 254-933-5555 prior to beginning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.