Warmer temps to precede a cooler front

A rainy system which moved through Killeen on Saturday morning brought warmer temperatures which are expected to last until mid-week.
Monique Sellers, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Fort Worth office, said on Sunday that high temperatures will be in the 60s and 70s in the Killeen area for the early part of the week. On Wednesday afternoon a cold weather system will start to bring in cooler temperatures.
“We’ll see a cooler end to the week than we saw at the start of the week,” Sellers said.
Sellers added that Killeen will wake up Thursday morning to temperatures in the 30s, and that no rain is expected in the area for foreseeable future.
Bell and Coryell counties are all currently experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, and Lampasas County is experiencing moderate drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Last year at this time, Bell was experiencing moderate to severe drought conditions, while Coryell and Lampasas Counties were experiencing moderate drought conditions.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake has a reading of 623.42 feet, which is 1.42 feet above normal and Belton Lake has a reading of 592.91 which is 1.09 below normal elevation.
Today will be sunny, with a high near 70 and west southwest winds around 5 mph, becoming south southeast in the afternoon. Monday night will be partly cloudy, with a low around 42, and south southwest wind around 5 mph.
Tuesday will be mostly sunny, with a high near 67, and south winds 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 10 to 15 mph in the afternoon, and gusts could be as high as 20 mph. Tuesday night will be mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. South wind around 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
The forecast for the rest of the week:
Wednesday: High near 67, low around 34.
Thursday: High near 52, low around 33.
Friday: High near 60, low around 37.
