The Killeen-Fort Hood metro area will continue to experience unseasonably warm winter weather — 10 to 15 degrees higher than normal — in coming days, according to the National Weather Service.
National Weather Service meteorologist Madison Gordon said today’s predicted high temperature of 78 degrees will be 14 degrees higher than the area’s average high temperature.
“A few spots could hit 80 degrees, but our forecast high right now is 78 degrees,” Gordon said Tuesday, adding that Killeen’s low temperature would be about 67 degrees Wednesday night.
As of 9 a.m., according to weather.com, it was 70 degrees in Killeen, mostly cloudy, with humidity hovering at 84%.
The hot, humid holiday weather is partially due to the impact of La Nina, Gordon said.
“Overall, the La Nina does give us the higher likely chance that above-average temperatures are frequent in the wintertime,” she said.
La Nina, Gordon explained, is the “cool phase of what we call the El Nino southern oscillation pattern.”
“This is a climatological pattern based off of sea surface temperatures, where the atmosphere shifts the rising and the sinking air,” she said. “So, as the ocean temps in most of the pacific cool, the atmosphere will respond by shifting the circulation – and that keeps the path of the jet stream generally to the north of Texas.”
When the jet stream stays north of Texas, she said cold fronts are less likely to make it south to our neck of the woods and drought conditions are more likely to develop.
“You guys do have a slight chance of rain showers early Thursday morning before daybreak, other than that though it should be drier through the weekend,” she said Tuesday.
According to weather.com Wednesday morning, Killeen has a 70% chance of morning rain showers Saturday.
