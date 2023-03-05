The warmer than usual temperatures last week should continue until Wednesday when a cold front may slide into the area from the north, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth office.
“We are in a transition period right now,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn with NWS said Sunday. “It all depends on how far the cold front moves down and at what speed to predict how much it will affect your area.”
There will be a foggy start to the day Monday but conditions should clear by 10 a.m. leading to a mostly sunny day with a high near 80.
Windy conditions stick around at about 10-15 mph from the south southwest with gusts as high as 20 mph. Monday night will be mostly clear with temperatures around 61 overnight.
Tuesday will be partly sunny and very warm with a high near 83 as winds continue out of the south. Showers are possible Tuesday night with a 20% chance forecasted under partly cloudy conditions with a low around 62. Windy conditions continue throughout the overnight hours.
Wednesday the chance for showers will continue at 20% under partly sunny skies.
“If the winds push the cold front faster or farther south than expected right now, Killeen could see cooler temperatures during the day Wednesday,” Dunn said.
But, as of Sunday, the forecast calls for temperatures to be near 82 on Wednesday before winds begin to shift north northeast, gusting as high as 20 mph. The 20% chance of showers continues in the evening as winds shift once again from the northeast becoming southeast after midnight. The low is expected to be near 60 with winds gusting as high as 25 mph.
Rain chances will increase to 50% Thursday with showers and thunderstorms possible after noon. The Spring weather pattern will keep temperatures high near 82 with south winds at 10-20 mph, gusting to 30 mph. The overnight low is expected to be around 57 with intervals of rain before sunrise.
Friday, expect a 30% chance of showers under partly sunny skies and a cooler high temperature near 64. The overnight low is expected to be around 53. Sunny skies return Saturday with a high near 66.
