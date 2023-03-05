Weather.jpg

With warmer temperatures last week, trees in the Killeen area have begun to flower and sprout leaves.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The warmer than usual temperatures last week should continue until Wednesday when a cold front may slide into the area from the north, according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth office.

“We are in a transition period right now,” Meteorologist Jason Dunn with NWS said Sunday. “It all depends on how far the cold front moves down and at what speed to predict how much it will affect your area.”

