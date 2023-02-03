As temperatures warmed into the upper 40s Friday following a four-day freeze, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect the trend to continue as the new week approaches.
High temperatures are expected to get rise into the mid 50s Saturday before topping the mid to upper 60s for much of the week.
Prior to the warmup, patches of freezing fog are expected through Central Texas on Saturday.
According to the National Weather Service, “Tiny water droplets that comprise fog can begin freezing/accumulating on exposed surfaces when temperatures are below freezing. This is especially true for surfaces like branches, sidewalks, roads, and vehicles. Freezing fog can cause black ice on roadways, especially bridges and overpasses.”
Rain chances appear higher for Tuesday and Wednesday than they were a day ago.
Central Texas is looking at a 60% chance of rain for Tuesday and a 50% chance on Wednesday.
Since Jan. 1, 1.82 inches of rain have been recorded at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport, and 1.48 have been recorded at Skylark Field. The average amount of rain received for Killeen from Jan. 1 through Feb. 3 is 2.67 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
Icy weather and black ice caused multiple accidents across Central Texas from Monday through Friday morning. Killeen police stayed up to date on Facebook, providing multiple updates on the status of the roads.
Ice weighed heavily on trees and power lines as well, however, ultimately knocking out power to thousands across the region on Thursday and hundreds on Friday.
As of around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the number of outages reported between Nolanville and Kempner was around 100.
Area cities are also playing catch-up with trash service due to stoppage of service during the storm.
In Killeen, trash on normally Friday routes will be collected Saturday.
In Harker Heights, Monday/Saturday routes and Monday/Thursday routes will be collected Saturday.
