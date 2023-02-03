weather

After a week-long ice storm, temperatures are supposed to rise.

 Dave Miller | Herald

As temperatures warmed into the upper 40s Friday following a four-day freeze, Killeen-Fort Hood area residents can expect the trend to continue as the new week approaches.

High temperatures are expected to get rise into the mid 50s Saturday before topping the mid to upper 60s for much of the week.

