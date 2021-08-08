Heat index values in the Killeen-Fort Hood area could reach near the triple digits today and exceed triple digits Monday as temperatures look to increase for the next few days.
“It’s going to be pretty toasty, but it’s also going to be pretty humid,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Monique Sellers.
Projected temperatures are around mid to upper-90s.
Sunday’s heat index value could reach around 99 degrees, while Monday’s could reach around 104, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
Sellers said she encourages people to have a plan to stay cool when they are outside during the next week. She recommended staying hydrated, limiting time outside as well as checking on pets and elderly family members.
She added that it is possible that the NWS could issue heat advisories in the next few days.
Data from the Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport shows 93 degrees as the highest recorded temperature in the last three days.
Sellers said the summer has not felt as hot as normal because of cold fronts and storm systems the state does not normally expect.
“We’re hitting the peak of the season right now,” she said.
Due to the storm systems that brought rain consistently throughout the summer, drought conditions have been kept at bay. The U.S. Drought Monitor indicates no drought conditions in Central Texas.
Lake levels
The elevation of both Belton Lake and Stillhouse Hollow Lake are above normal, according to data from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Saturday.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is currently more than half a foot above the normal elevation, and Belton Lake is less than a quarter foot above the normal elevation.
