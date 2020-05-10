After a cold front pushed through the area, bringing cool morning temperatures for the weekend, temperatures should warm back up into the mid-80s for much of the week, according to the National Weather Service forecast.
Sunny skies will give way to slight rain chances Monday night into Tuesday, with the forecast currently showing a 40% chance of thunderstorms.
The storms should trail off quickly with partly cloudy conditions expected Tuesday night. The sky is projected to remain partly cloudy through Thursday before another round of rain could move through at the end of the week.
Projected temperatures and sky conditions through Friday are:
- Today: High 80, Low 58 - Sunny
- Monday: High 83, Low 65 - Mostly sunny, then 20% chance of thunderstorms late
- Tuesday: High 82, Low 67 - 40% chance of thunderstorms, then partly cloudy
- Wednesday: High 86, Low 69 - Partly sunny
- Thursday: High 89, Low 70 - Partly sunny
- Friday: High 88, Low 70 - 30% to 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms
