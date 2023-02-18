After another round of cold weather that necessitated the opening of warming centers in the Killeen area, warm weather is back on its way.
Temperatures should begin warming back up Sunday before topping out — possibly in the low 80s — by Tuesday. Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach around 74, with Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs forecast for 82 degrees.
There is a small chance for rain Tuesday evening into Wednesday, with rain chances currently around 20 to 50% Tuesday evening and slightly lower at 40% for Wednesday morning.
Much of the tri-county area of Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties remain in severe or extreme drought conditions, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
As of Saturday, Belton Lake is at 65.2% full, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake is at 70.9% full, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Nearly the entire state has been battling drought conditions since last year. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, 77.04% of the state is experiencing some level of drought.
Things appear to be bleak in that regard as well. According to the latest model from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center, which was released Thursday: “Although La Niña conditions are expected to come to an end during the next couple of months, remaining areas of drought are still expected to persist through the upcoming spring.”
