WEATHER Graphic

After another round of cold weather that necessitated the opening of warming centers in the Killeen area, warm weather is back on its way.

Temperatures should begin warming back up Sunday before topping out — possibly in the low 80s — by Tuesday. Sunday’s high temperature is forecast to reach around 74, with Monday’s and Tuesday’s highs forecast for 82 degrees.

timerman@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7559

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.