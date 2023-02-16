The Moss Rose Community Center is open for the next two nights, Killeen officials announced Thursday. The center opened at 6 p.m. Thursday and is scheduled to close at 8 a.m. It will reopen at 6 p.m. Friday and close at 8 a.m. Saturday.
The Moss Rose Community Center is located at 1103 East Avenue E.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold, so no beds or showers are provided. The city of Killeen policy is to open a warming center if the temperature or wind chill factor is forecasted to fall to or below 32, the city said.
To those interested in donating, call 254-327-1164 to see if your donations will be accepted at the Moss Rose Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.