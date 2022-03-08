1. Yes. If gas prices rise too high, it will hurt consumers and damage the nation’s economy.

2. Yes. Gas prices shouldn’t dictate policy, but they should be part of the discussion.

3. No. Russia must have no doubt about U.S. resolve. We’ll just have to bear higher prices.

4.No. Lawmakers should try to ease the burden, but should not compromise on Russia.

5. Unsure. It’s hard to say where to draw the line when American consumers are impacted.

