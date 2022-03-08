The City of Killeen will open the Rosa Hereford Community Center, 2201 East Veterans Memorial Blvd, as a warming center tonight from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, when temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s.
City warming centers are set up to offer temporary relief from the cold and do not offer full sheltering services. If no one is utilizing the warming center by 11:30 p.m., then it will close at that time.
The city is also accepting donations to the warming center in the way of food and blankets. However, all donations must follow the following guidelines:
- Food is required to be in original packaging, not past posted expiration date and does not require heating.
- Blankets must be brand new, odor free, and in original packaging.
Unfortunately, this center will NOT accept the following:
- New or Used (including gently used) toys, clothing, stuffed animals, bedding, or candy.
- Gift wrapped items.
- New or used medical supplies or equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.