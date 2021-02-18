Area residents continued to use area warming shelters as freezing weather remained in the area Thursday amid widespread power outages.
Robert Wheat of Skyline Baptist Church, one of two warming shelters in Killeen, said by email Thursday that his shelter had about 75 people, which is the capacity.
“Some families left last night because their power was back on,” Wheat said.
Killeen Mayor Jose Segarra said on Thursday that he and members of the City Council have been giving area residents rides to shelters, which are giving out food and water, but in his case this only means a handful of families.
“The challenge is, not a lot of people want to go,” Segarra said. “Most people are toughing it out at their homes.”
Segarra said the church has a van that is offering people rides to the shelter.
Segarra added that he had received an update from Oncor, the electricity provider for the region, who informed him that there are currently no more rolling power outages, and that for area residents who are still without power, the issue is more likely the power lines near their homes.
In Copperas Cove, a warming center which was previously established at the city’s library has been closed due to lack of water and damage due to a water line break, according to a news release late Wednesday.
“The warming center for our residents is now only at Hettie Halstead Elementary,” Cove Spokesperson Kevin Keller said in a release. “There is plenty of room available for occupancy should any residents need warmth. For residents in need of transportation, you may call Copperas Cove PD at (254) 547-8222 opt. 0 and ask for assistance. Officers will assist as they are able to help get residents to the warming centers.”
Keller said 33 people were using the shelter Thursday afternoon.
Fort Hood is also offering a shelter for soldiers and their families, according to a Tuesday news release.
“With the continuation of severe weather impacting the reliability of electricity, heating and water service across Central Texas, Soldiers and their families who live off post in dire need of a place to warm up can visit the Community Event Center on Fort Hood,” the release said. “The warming center will be open 24-hours-a-day until further notice with a occupancy capacity of 125 due to COVID safety considerations.”
Harker Heights spokesman Jerry Bark said on Thursday that about 15 people had been staying each night at the city’s warming shelter, the Harker Heights Recreation Center
Here is a list of warming shelters in the area:
Killeen
Skyline Baptist Church, 906 Trimmier Road
Liberty Christian Center Gym, 4107 Westcliff Road
Harker Heights
Harker Heights Recreation Center, 307 Millers Crossing
Copperas Cove
Hettie Halstead Elementary School, 910 N. Main St.
Lampasas
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 710 N. Key Ave.
Temple
St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 1018 S 7th St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.