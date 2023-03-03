A fast-moving storm preceding a cold front slammed into Central Texas around 7 p.m. Thursday, prompting warning sirens to blare. Not all residents, however, heard the sirens, according to comments on the city of Killeen’s Facebook page.
Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, said Friday afternoon that the city activated its 22 warning sirens when it became clear Killeen would be included in a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.
“The City of Killeen’s Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management was actively monitoring the weather and in conversations with the National Weather Service, as the system starting impacting other areas of our region such as Lampasas and Copperas Cove,” Perez said in an email Friday.
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for parts of Lampasas and Coryell counties, including for the cities of Kempner, Copperas Cove and Pidcoke around 6:40 p.m.
According to NWS meteorologist Matt Stalley, there were no confirmed touchdowns.
“Our warnings were all based off the radar,” Stalley said Friday afternoon. “We did hear a kind of unreliable and unconfirmed report of a tornado at one point — I believe that was in the very southern part of Coryell County. But, we never received any followup or any sort of information, so I’m thinking that might’ve just been the strong winds that moved through there that just got reported.”
Maximum wind gusts recorded between 7 and 7:30 p.m. at Killeen-Fort Hood Regional Airport and Killeen Skylark Field were 48 mph and 45 mph, respectively, according to Stalley.
Killeen was on the edge of a warning issued around 7:05 p.m. that included Oglesby and Troy, according to National Weather Service reports on Twitter.
Perez and other officials in the city have the authority to activate Killeen’s warning sirens, according to the email response.
“The Fire Chief, Police Chief, all OHSEM professional staff, Fire Battalion Chief’s, and police communications unit have the authority and ability to activate the sirens if metrics meet our protocols,” Perez said.
Metrics that dictate the necessity of a warning siren activation in Killeen are:
- Tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service
- Trained weather spotters identify a tornado forming in or near Killeen
- Hail greater than 1.5” in diameter
- Severe thunderstorm warning with winds greater than 70 mph
- Other emergency as directed by the Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Management
Of the city’s 22 warning sirens, only one is malfunctioning, according to Perez: the one located in the vicinity of Trimmier Road and Bacon Ranch Road.
“Diagnostics are being made to troubleshoot and remedy before the annual maintenance is performed later this year,” he said.
Residents in Copperas Cove were alerted of the warning either by the city’s CodeRed system or by emergency notifications on their mobile devices.
At 7:55 p.m., the Killeen-Fort Hood Airport reported it had received eight-tenths of an inch of rain in the previous hour. In the same time frame, Skylark Field reported 0.67 inches of rain.
The rainfall from Thursday’s storms brought year-to-date rainfall amounts at those airports to 3.58 inches and 3.48 inches, respectively, according to data on the National Weather Service website.
Things appear to be sunny for the next few days before another cold front is projected to move through at the end of next week, according to the forecast.
Temperatures could get into the 80s on Monday and Tuesday.
