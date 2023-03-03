radar tornado

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth pulled images of the radar from Bell, Coryell and Lampasas counties during a storm Thursday evening that prompted multiple tornado warnings to be issued.

 Courtesy | National Weather Service

A fast-moving storm preceding a cold front slammed into Central Texas around 7 p.m. Thursday, prompting warning sirens to blare. Not all residents, however, heard the sirens, according to comments on the city of Killeen’s Facebook page.

Peter Perez, Killeen’s emergency management coordinator, said Friday afternoon that the city activated its 22 warning sirens when it became clear Killeen would be included in a tornado warning issued by the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

