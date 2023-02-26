The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court and the Killeen Police Department will partner to enforce a warrant round-up starting Monday and will run through March 10, to address citizens who have active warrants, according to a news release from the City.
“This has been a process,” Judge Kris Krishna said. “We first published an active warrant list, so residents could see if their name was on the list, as some are not even aware and sometimes people do forget. They could come to the court and pay their fines without fear of being arrested. Next, we provided warrant amnesty, which allowed offenders to pay their fines and have their additional fees waived. Now, after more than six months of warnings, we have to make arrests.”
A warrant roundup is a designated time period when officers are dedicated to targeting and arresting violators who have active warrants.
The City released the active warrant list in June 2022 and asked residents to search for their name and share the information with others who may be listed. According to the City, there are more than 4,000 incidents.
During December, the court offered warrant forgiveness, which allowed citizens with outstanding warrants a chance to pay their fines, with all warrant fees waived. Some were eligible for alternatives like community service or a reduction in their fine. That resulted in 61 citizens clearing 109 warrants with a total value of $58,418.98, according to the release.
For more information about this program and the Killeen Municipal Court, visit www.KilleenTexas.gov/Court. The court address is 200 East Avenue D.
