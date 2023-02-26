The Killeen-Fort Hood Municipal Court and the Killeen Police Department will partner to enforce a warrant round-up starting Monday and will run through March 10, to address citizens who have active warrants, according to a news release from the City.

“This has been a process,” Judge Kris Krishna said. “We first published an active warrant list, so residents could see if their name was on the list, as some are not even aware and sometimes people do forget. They could come to the court and pay their fines without fear of being arrested. Next, we provided warrant amnesty, which allowed offenders to pay their fines and have their additional fees waived. Now, after more than six months of warnings, we have to make arrests.”

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.