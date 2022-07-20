With just a few items on its agenda, the Nolanville City Council can look forward to a potentially short meeting Thursday.
The meeting will begin with the mayor’s recognition of resident Petar McNiel before moving onto city business. Several reports will headline the meeting, including reports from Nolanville’s Public Works and Police Departments, Acadian Ambulance and Central Bell Fire and Rescue.
Action items
A sum of $39,900 for a mailbox shelter as part of the Nolanville Park Connectivity Project will be considered Thursday, as well as a final plat consideration of the Warrior’s Legacy Phase II A project.
More industrial work may be coming to Nolanville as Proline Industrial is looking to amend the zoning of 2374 Levy Crossing in Nolanville from a single-family residential district to an M-2 heavy manufacturing district.
Finally, the City Council will consider a budget amendment for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Workshop items
Thursday’s workshop is currently set to include a 2023 city budget workshop as well as a review of the city’s staffing, pay and police career advancement plan.
A presentation on the Central Bell County Fire & Rescue audit is also planned, as is the consideration of a quote for the conversion of a city vehicle to a brush truck.
Finally, more information regarding the city’s community development block grant section 3 program is slated to be presented during the Thursday agenda.
The council meets 6 p.m. Thursday at Nolanville City Hall, 101 N. 5th St.
