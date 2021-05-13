A mechanical issue caused an interruption to regular unleaded and mid-grade fuel at the Warrior Way Express on Fort Hood, post officials said on Facebook Wednesday.
The Facebook post said the issue was not related to a supply shortage.
An employee at the store said the station is still experiencing the mechanical issues but estimated that all types of gasoline may be pumped by the afternoon.
Customers needing regular or mid-grade fuel can visit the 37th Street Express, Comanche Express, Clear Creek Express, Kouma Express, West Fort Hood Express, and III Corps Express.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.