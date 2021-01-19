Area experts weighed in Tuesday on the deadly events that transpired at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, and the lasting implications for the country going forward.
“What happened at the Capitol is almost unprecedented,” said Jeffrey Dixon, associate professor of political science at Texas A&M University-Central Texas. “Certainly, it’s closer to an actual revolutionary insurrection than we’ve experienced before.”
Nearly 300 people have been charged by federal authorities for taking part in the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol which left five dead, including one Capitol police officer.
Dixon, co-author of “A Guide to Intra-state Wars: An Examination of Civil, Regional, and Intercommunal Wars, 1816-2014,” said he never expected to see an insurrection on American soil in his lifetime.
“Not in the United States; I see it happening in real time in other countries, but most of them are fairly poor developing nations that have a history of political instability,” Dixon said.
For historical context, the last organized armed insurrection was the American Civil War, said Timothy Hemmis, assistant professor of history at A&M-Central Texas.
“The American Civil War was probably our biggest one,” Hemmis said. “You had 11 states seceding from the United States and you had 620,000 people dead. So, when we’re talking about insurrections, that’s it, that’s the big one in the room, if you will.”
Dixon and Hemmis agreed the word “riot” doesn’t fully encapsulate the deadly event that took place at the Capitol earlier this month.
“We need to have all the evidence in, but, having said that, it looks like there is enough evidence to conclude that this was an attempt to overthrow the government and not merely an expression of dissatisfaction with the government,” Dixon said. “What characterizes a riot is usually they don’t have a whole lot of political objectives, they don’t have a program or anything, or a means of implementing that program. These people did have a program, they wanted a particular outcome to the election.”
Using past insurrections as a guidepost, Dixon said the United States could see additional insurrection attempts in the future.
“In other countries, when there are insurrections, they tend to be followed by more insurrections,” he said. “This means if the issues are not resolved fairly decisively, there is an increased probability of political instability.”
The challenge facing the United States going forward, Dixon said, is to “dampen the spiral of polarization and conflict.”
“One thing we find in political science is that different forms of political instability tend to be connected to each other, so when you get more protests, riots and coup attempts, when you get more civil conflict, it tends to generate more civil conflict,” he said.
ldodd@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7567
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.