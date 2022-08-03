Contrail

This screenshot from a video taken by a Copperas Cove resident shows what is believed to be a rocket launching from somewhere southwest of the city. The video taker, Devin Shaw, said the sighting was "unusual."

 Screen Image

One video posted to social media Sunday evening has people talking and speculating about the source of a contrail in the video. Posted by Copperas Cove resident Devin Shaw, the video shows what appears to be a rocket ascending at a rapid rate into the sky south of Copperas Cove.

Shaw, who lives on the west side of Copperas Cove, said he saw the contrail over the horizon from his backyard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

