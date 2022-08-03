One video posted to social media Sunday evening has people talking and speculating about the source of a contrail in the video. Posted by Copperas Cove resident Devin Shaw, the video shows what appears to be a rocket ascending at a rapid rate into the sky south of Copperas Cove.
Shaw, who lives on the west side of Copperas Cove, said he saw the contrail over the horizon from his backyard around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.
“It is unusual,” Shaw said of what he saw.
Shaw said it was the first time he’d seen anything like that from his home in Copperas Cove. He said that when he took the video, he was looking southwest toward the sunset.
In the video, Shaw tried to zoom in to show how turbulent the contrail was.
“I could see it with the naked eye, but you can’t really see it through the video,” Shaw said. “That let me know that the vehicle — whatever it was, airplane or rocket — it was going incredibly fast.”
Some people’s comments posed plausible explanations, including suggesting the possibility of it being a vehicle launched by Firefly Aerospace. An individual who said they work for Firefly commented, however, and said the company only launches from California.
Firefly, an aerospace company headquartered in Cedar Park, produces and tests launch vehicles at a facility in Briggs, some 20 miles south of Copperas Cove, according to its website.
The Herald sent questions to Firefly on Tuesday, but as of publication had not received a response.
Another person surmised it could be a SpaceX rocket. SpaceX does have a facility in McGregor, northeast of Copperas Cove, but its facility is also strictly for “research and development of new rocket engines and thrusters as well as for testing final manufactured engines, various components, and engines during development,” according to the McGregor Chamber of Commerce.
Some Facebook users suggested that it could be a plane. However, other users — including one who lives in Killeen — said they saw it and some posted photos from their vantage points. One corroborated Shaw’s thoughts that it looked as though the vehicle was ascending straight up into the sky.
A search of rocket launches in Texas only produced results of launches prior to July and the upcoming launch of New Shepard Mission NS-22 on Thursday, a Blue Origin flight. Blue Origin is a space tourism rocket agency founded by billionaire Jeff Bezos. In Texas, Blue Origin flights launch from Corn Ranch outside of Van Horn in West Texas near El Paso.
