Weather

Windy conditions will continue all week in the Killeen area.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

The key word for weather in the Killeen area this week is “windy,” according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.

Monday should dawn mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Winds will continue steady between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Clouds will move in Monday night with a low around 58.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

