The key word for weather in the Killeen area this week is “windy,” according to the National Weather Service-Fort Worth.
Monday should dawn mostly sunny, with a high near 82. Winds will continue steady between 15 to 20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph. Clouds will move in Monday night with a low around 58.
Tuesday the high will be near 83 with windy conditions at 10 to 15 mph and the occasional gust as high as 25 mph.
Tuesday night there is a 40% chance of showers after midnight, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 3 a.m. into Wednesday morning. High winds will continue with gusts as high as 40 mph overnight. The low will be near 65.
Wednesday there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms before noon. Mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with a high near 80.
Breezy conditions continue with a west southwest wind at 20 to 25 mph, decreasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Lows overnight will be near 56 with southwest winds at 10 to 15 mph becoming west northwest after midnight.
“A very minor cold front will move in overnight as windy conditions continue,” David Bonnette with NWS said Sunday.
Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high near 73 as winds shift from the northwest at 10 to 15 mph becoming northeast in the afternoon. Look for an occasional gust as high as 25 mph.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a low around 53, Northeast winds will be 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph in some places.
Friday will be cloudy and cooler with a high temperature near 67. Clouds continue into the evening hours and the low overnight will be around 58.
Saturday there is a 20% chance of showers and will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Clouds will continue into the evening hours with a low overnight around 62.
Sunday there is a 20% chance of showers under mostly cloudy skies. The high will be near 80.
