The board of directors controlling much of the Killeen-Fort Hood area’s drinking water will get some new voting boundaries after the recent 2020 census.
But as Killeen and other nearby cities continue to grow and annex new territory, the water board may have to find adaptive ways to change whatever precinct boundaries they pass so no one gets cut out of voting for their water.
At its regular meeting Wednesday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 (WCID-1) unveiled the first of its proposed new voting precincts during a presentation by Bill Dugat of Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP in Austin. According to a Herald analysis of the current boundaries compared to the Austin firm’s proposed maps, the number of precincts will remain at seven with the city of Killeen holding three of those seats. Of the three Killeen precincts, there’s an expansion of the northern “K3” Killeen voting precinct south to Interstate 14, taking a slice from Killeen’s southern “K2” voting precinct. This means hundreds of voters along the northern side of the interstate in Killeen will be voting for the seat currently held by Kenny Wells instead of the seat currently held by Sandra Blankenship.
Perhaps the biggest proposed change is the “P5” or 439 Water Supply Corporation’s precinct represented by Richard Grandy. That precinct gains a large portion of territory along Belton Lake near the Fort Hood recreation area.
WCID-1 General Manager Ricky Garret said in a phone interview Wednesday the district had to balance out the district after the recent 2020 census.
“Precinct 7 of Belton was a little large and Precinct 5 which is mostly unincorporated area was a little small,” Garrett said. “So the change in Draft Plan A corrects that to a large extent.”
“We have to balance the precincts,” Dugat told the WCID-1 board Wednesday of the new voting boundaries.
Dugat said his law firm drew the new proposed districts in accordance with evolving state and federal law — laws which were a major part of the firm’s presentation to the water board Wednesday. Such laws include the federal Voting Rights Act — whose provisions were recently amended by the U.S. Supreme Court resulting in a push by Congress to pass new voting rights legislation — the water district’s enabling legislation, and new state law governing special districts effective September 2019.
K3 Precinct Director Kenny Wells pointed out Killeen comprised close to 60% of WCID-1’s population but held only three seats on a seven-member board.
Dugat explained WCID-1’s enabling legislation and state law effective in 2019 required the current board makeup.
“Killeen has to be divided into three precincts and every one else has to be divided by population,” Dugat said.
This means Killeen’s WCID-1 voting precincts are the only precincts which must be made up exclusively of Killeen residents, according to the district’s current enabling legislation.
K2 Precinct Director Sandra Blankenship asked what the water board could do about Killeen continuously annexing territory as its development continues south. Currently, WCID-1’s new proposed maps are based on Killeen’s 2019 extraterritorial jurisdiction.
Dugat believes the board may not so easily be able to change whatever new maps they adopt.
“So we are stuck with this until the next census?” Blankenship asked.
“You’re stuck with this until there’s another election,” Dugat said.
By phone Wednesday, Garrett said WCID-1 will be consulting with its team of legal experts before accommodating any changes to its voting precincts based on Killeen’s future annexation.
“We would seek legal guidance on steps forward before we do that,” Garrett said.
Dugat expects the proposed maps will “satisfy the law as we interpret it.”
K1 Precinct Director John Fisher, who also represents Killeen, pointed out the board as a whole represents all of Bell County — not just their precincts.
“We serve all these people equally,” Fisher said. “...We have one common goal.”
But Fisher warned the board should be ready for any fight that may become of their new maps. Fisher was among the landowners and stakeholders who fought the city of Georgetown’s acquisition of the Chisholm Trail Special Utility District — which saw a huge portion of the ground water in southern Bell County lost to Georgetown’s control in 2013.
“A small group of organized people can sometimes catch off guard a large group of disorganized people,” Fisher warned.
WCID-1 will post the new proposed maps on their website for public comment with an imposing deadline for such comment on Jan 25.
“We’re asking for public comment by 4 p.m. Jan. 25 so we can potentially act on this by our Jan. 26 board meeting,” Garrett said by phone Wednesday.
Overall, Garrett said WCID-1’s proposed new voting precincts didn’t change a whole lot from the current ones.
“The growth experienced in Bell County has been uniform enough that the establishment of the precincts didn’t change all that much,” Garrett said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.