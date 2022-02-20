The new voting precincts for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 could be official in the near future. Members of the water board are expected to vote on the new precincts Wednesday morning.
Action had been tabled at the last meeting in January, with the board favoring a revised map that splits a portion of State Highway 195 into two precincts.
The revised plan would put the residents on the west side of the road into Precinct K1 and those on the east side into Precinct K2.
Bill Dugat of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado Acosta LLP in Austin told the board members that the proposed change would impact only around 43 people.
According to what was presented during a special meeting on Jan. 12, the number of precincts will remain at seven with the city of Killeen holding three of those seats. Of the three Killeen precincts, there’s an expansion of the northern “K3” Killeen voting precinct south to Interstate 14, taking a slice from Killeen’s southern “K2” voting precinct. This means hundreds of voters along the northern side of the interstate in Killeen will be voting for the seat currently held by Kenny Wells instead of the seat currently held by Blankenship.
Perhaps the biggest proposed change is the “P5” or 439 Water Supply Corporation’s precinct represented by Richard Grandy. That precinct gains a large portion of territory along Belton Lake near the Fort Hood recreation area.
The Bell County WCID-1 water board meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the board room of its headquarters, 201 S. 38th St. in Killeen. The meeting can also be viewed at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/214169429. For best audio quality, call 872-240-3212 and dial access code 214-169-429 and mute the computer’s audio.
