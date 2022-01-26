The new voting precincts for Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 are not yet official as the board members voted unanimously Wednesday morning to table the action until the February meeting. The reason? They are favoring a revised map that splits a portion of State Highway 195 into two precincts.
Bill Dugat of Bickerstaff, Heath, Delgado Acosta LLP in Austin returned to make a presentation to the board Wednesday morning.
On the original plan presented a couple of weeks ago, the “tail” of the State Highway 195 corridor was in one of the Killeen voting precincts known as “K1,” Dugat explained in Wednesday’s meeting. However, he said board member Sandra Blankenship brought it to his attention that it would not match the city of Killeen’s proposed voting precincts.
“She was correct that the city of Killeen has divided that corridor between two ... I believe it’s City Council Precincts 3 and 4,” Dugat said. “So we went ahead and followed their convention.”
The revised plan would put the residents on the west side of the road into Precinct K1 and those on the east side into Precinct K2.
“That shifted, I think, 43 people from Precinct 1 to Precinct 2 under this plan,” Dugat said.
Dugat described the change as “insignificant" as far as balancing and the racial considerations.
Dugat said on Jan. 12 that his law firm drew the new proposed districts in accordance with evolving state and federal law — laws which were a major part of the firm’s presentation to the water board Wednesday. Such laws include the federal Voting Rights Act — whose provisions were recently amended by the U.S. Supreme Court resulting in a push by Congress to pass new voting rights legislation — the water district’s enabling legislation, and new state law governing special districts effective September 2019.
Dugat said the change of 43 voters from one precinct to another is what is referred to as “de minimis,” or “trifling or of little importance,” according to the Cornell Law School.
The other precincts would remain the same as presented on Jan. 12.
According to what was presented on Jan. 12, the number of precincts will remain at seven with the city of Killeen holding three of those seats. Of the three Killeen precincts, there’s an expansion of the northern “K3” Killeen voting precinct south to Interstate 14, taking a slice from Killeen’s southern “K2” voting precinct. This means hundreds of voters along the northern side of the interstate in Killeen will be voting for the seat currently held by Kenny Wells instead of the seat currently held by Blankenship.
Perhaps the biggest proposed change is the “P5” or 439 Water Supply Corporation’s precinct represented by Richard Grandy. That precinct gains a large portion of territory along Belton Lake near the Fort Hood recreation area.
The new revised plan will be posted on the water board’s website at http://www.wcid1.org/elections.html and also advertised for public comment before the board is expected to take action on it at the February meeting. The WCID-1 board holds regular meetings on the fourth Wednesday of each month, beginning at 9 a.m.
