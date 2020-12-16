The new, full board for the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 participated in its first meeting together on Wednesday.
The board now has seven members when it previously had five. The water district expanded the number of board members and its representational boundaries — which had been restricted to northern Killeen — last year to better include the different cities and entities to which it sells water.
All of the current members were selected in the Nov. 3 election, although most of them ran unopposed.
The board consists of President Robert Robinson, of the Harker Heights precinct; Vice President Blair Williams, of the Belton precinct; Secretary Sandra Blankenship, of the K-2 precinct in Killeen; Board Member John Fisher, of the K-1 precinct in Killeen; Board Member Kenny Wells, of the K-3 precinct in Killeen; Board Member Dale Treadway, of the Copperas Cove precinct; and Richard Grandy Sr. of the Nolanville precinct.
The new members of the board are all representing a district within new boundaries the district drew in 2019. The Nov. 3 election was the first election under those boundaries.
Wells was the final member of the board who needed to be sworn in, which he did on Wednesday.
“I’m certainly honored to be a part of this board. I consider the WCID board arguably the most important board in Bell County. We provide water and without water you do not have a community. I’ll do my best to serve the citizens of the board,” Wells said.
Despite last month’s election, the WCID-1 has not held many elections in recent decades.
In 2018, the district, which was created in the 1950s, held its first election in around 26 years when former board member Dick Young was elected.
In the November 2020 election, only one race for the board was contested, and that was between Blankenship and the board’s former president, Robert Jacobs, for the Killeen K-2 seat. The other members ran unopposed.
Blankenship won the election with around 68% of the vote.
During the meeting Wednesday, the board approved five new business items and they were as follows:
Approving a bid of $162,000 for the replacement of three 36-inch butterfly valves on a transmission line.
Approved a bid for a 36-inch water valve replacement on the district’s settled water channel.
Awarded a bid of $108,000 for the removal and installation of filter media.
Awarded a bid of $32,500 for the cleaning of an aeration basin.
Awarded a bid of around $44,700 for a new truck from Johnson Brothers Ford in Temple.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.