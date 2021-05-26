The Bell County Water Improvement and Control District No. 1, which provides drinking water for Killeen and other area cities, will need more than $170 million to fix the area’s water treatment and transmission needs in the coming years.
The district also announced at its water board meeting Wednesday the new $60 million water treatment plant on Stillhouse Hollow Lake might not be ready to supply water to area customers until July. The new water treatment plant was originally slated for completion in 2019, but pesky leaks in the facility’s main pipes deep underground have caused delays as contractors work to fix the brand-new infrastructure enough to stand up to pressure and regulatory testing. A month ago, water district officials said the new plant would start pumping water to houses in June, but that doesn’t look likely now.
“It’s been a nightmare, but we are getting close,” said Keith Baker, WCID-1’s deputy general manager, at Wednesday’s meeting.
Baker and General Manager Ricky Garrett expect the new infrastructure to run and seal better once the nearby pumps are turned on, and the system’s new seals and glued pipe sections are properly pressurized.
“The more you run those pumps, the better they seal,” Garrett said of the revamped pipes at the new water treatment plant.
Board members asked if the contractors were fixing the pipes on their own dime and wanted assurance from staff that before they signed off on a completed water treatment plant at Stillhouse Hollow Lake, there would be no more leaks.
WCID-1 staff assured the board that would be the case.
“They will stop them,” Baker said of the leaks.
Fiscal report
The district’s fiscal report on the water side of operations shows a projected deficit of some $160,000 for April — $698,390 in revenue compared to $864,714 in expenses — mostly due to the cost of chemicals and electricity, Garrett said. Garrett is projecting a 40% increase in the cost of chlorine on the water side and about a 10% increase for chemicals related to the wastewater side of WCID-1’s operations this year. WCID-1 is also expecting to pay about $270,000 more for electricity so far this year compared to last.
“The chemicals aren’t trending the way we would have liked to see, and chlorine is quite a bit of that,” Garrett said.
The district can’t do much to achieve any other savings on buying chemicals, for instance by the railcar, because it isn’t capable of receiving such bulk deliveries, according to Garrett.
“We aren’t set up for that kind of railcar delivery,” Garrett said.
In April 2020, the district took in $566,315 and spent $524,735 for a surplus of some $41,000. The district processed some 839 million gallons of water during that time, which rose to 961 million gallons for April of this year. So far this year, the district has about $8.9 million in revenue and about $6.6 million in expenses, compared to about $7.8 million in revenue and about $6.5 million in expenses at this same time last year. The district said they’ve processed some 12.8 billion gallons of water so far this year compared to about 11.6 billion this same time last year.
The district’s wastewater fund took in a total of about $4.8 million and has incurred about $4.5 million so far this year compared to some $4.9 million total revenue and $3.9 million in expenses this time last year.
WCID-1’s wastewater department processed about 5 billion gallons of sewage so far this year compared to about 5.2 billion gallons this same time last year.
$173 million in needs
Garrett’s Wednesday presentation on WCID’s water treatment and transmission needs in the coming years revealed the district will need an estimated $173 million for water system capital upgrades and another estimated $55 million for an expansion of the wastewater treatment plant at Chaparral Road.
Much of that cost ($28.5 million) will be to remove portions of the Belton water treatment plant to add an additional 25 million gallons of per-day capacity to the plant by 2026, and another estimated $88 million for phase two of that project to be completed “in time for growing need.” The $173 million price would also include some $40 million to repair old water transmission lines throughout Bell County, $6.8 million in pump upgrades at the Belton treatment plant to pump up to 57 million gallons treated water up and down the area’s hills, and some $8 million for backup power generation at all its treatment plant operations.
Though it was lower on the list in Garrett’s presentation, both the district board and Garrett seem to be moving that up the priority list.
The water district is the city of Killeen’s sole wholesale drinking water provider with a contractual agreement dating back to 1952, when the district was created. The district pumps close to 13 trillion gallons to the city annually and owns about $200 million in reported enterprise assets. In February 2014, the Killeen City Council and the district amended their longstanding contract to issue the more than $50 million in debt needed to construct the water treatment plant at Stillhouse and needed appurtenances with Killeen ratepayers on the hook for roughly $30 million. Under that amendment, city ratepayers will be responsible for covering about 50% of the debt issued for the plant, which would be paid off through 2037. With the addition of the new debt, city ratepayers pay more than $3 million a year to the district for treated water, which covers debt service and maintenance of the district’s infrastructure. City residents paid the water district about $4.7 million annually in water and wastewater service combined.
Of all the area cities served by WCID-1, Garrett projects Killeen and Belton will need the most water in the next 10 to 15 years. Based on the current rate of growth, Garrett estimates Killeen and Belton will need an additional 25 million gallons of estimated per-day combined capacity.
In other business:
WCID-1 approved the purchase of diffuser and grid materials to repair the freeze damaged South Wastewater Plant, accepting the bid of Aqua Aerobics in the amount of $79,854.
WCID-1 formalized their agreement to relinquish control of 500 acre-feet of its 1,000 acre-feet of water to WCID-3.
WCID-1 awarded a bid to Triple Oak Environmental to grind brush to be used at area water facilities for a total of $39,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.