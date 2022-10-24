WCID plant

Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. board members on Monday approved a $2.3 million engineering services contract with Perkins Engineering for improvements at the district's South 38th Street treatment plant.

 File | Herald

In a unanimous vote on Monday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board members approved a $2.3 million engineering services agreement for improvements at the district’s north Killeen treatment plant.

“This plant is serving north Killeen and south Killeen,” General Manager Ricky Garrett said. “A lot of the original equipment is not readily available. Almost every week, we have some kind of issue that requires some kind of down time. When the rains come back eventually and we get into high flow times, those down times are really a problem.”

