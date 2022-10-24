In a unanimous vote on Monday, Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 board members approved a $2.3 million engineering services agreement for improvements at the district’s north Killeen treatment plant.
“This plant is serving north Killeen and south Killeen,” General Manager Ricky Garrett said. “A lot of the original equipment is not readily available. Almost every week, we have some kind of issue that requires some kind of down time. When the rains come back eventually and we get into high flow times, those down times are really a problem.”
Bell County WCID-1 supplies water to Killeen, Fort Hood, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Belton, WCID-3 in Nolanville and the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
On Monday, Mark Perkins of Perkins Engineering Consultants, an Arlington firm, told board members the 38th Street plant improvements include seven areas.
“We’ve got seven ... around the plant we’re looking at rehabilitating,” he said. “It’s pretty significant.”
Electrical upgrades account for much of the work, Perkins said.
“The main switchgear is 48 years old, and the existing system cannot accommodate the new digester blowers.”
Other proposed improvements to electrical components include outdoor pad mount transformers and replacing fittings for new blowers.
Among the other upgrades are removing surface aerators, adding decanters, abandoning thickeners after the project is completed, improving effluent filters, replacing sand media with cloth media, improving throughput and solids capture, adding distribution structure to improve flow and process control, rehabilitating or replacing a gate to enable Basin 3 to be isolated, effluent vault hydraulic improvements and enhancing chlorine feed points.
“A lot of these challenges will be to keep the plant in service” during the work, Perkins said.
Some of the equipment at the South 38th Street plant has been in service since the late 1970s, Garrett said. It is “maintenance-intensive and not very reliable.”
“For this plant, the debt goes away in three years for previous construction projects. As we’ve talked about before, the original plan was to try to address these (improvements) through (operations and maintenance funds). But we had to change gears for whatever the cost estimate is for whatever improvements.”
Any eventual bond debt issued by the water district would ideally not exceed a 20-year term — the life expectancy of new equipment — Garrett said. That could come as early as next spring.
“I’m proposing we issue debt service,” he said.
The district’s wastewater budget is about $5.58 million — up from around $4.95 million in fiscal year 2021-22. Its freshwater budget is about $9.5 million — up from $8.5 million the previous fiscal year. Its fiscal year is May 1 to April 30, and new rates would become effective Oct. 1, when municipal budgets take effect for their new fiscal years, for the district’s total budget of about $14.5 million.
Also on Tuesday, board members received a final cost estimate of $11.6 million to build a fully automated backup generator at the district’s Belton Lake plant.
Residents in Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Nolanville were left without backup power in May when an Oncor fuse blew, causing the plant to lose power for three hours, and forcing 200,000 people and businesses across the area to be placed under boil-water notices for days.
Similarly, during Winter Storm Uri in February 2021, the district lost power at portions of the plant. Passed during the 87th Legislature, Senate Bill 3 requires special districts such as WCID No. 1 to have backup generation that would provide continuous power in the event of outages that last longer than 24 hours.
In Killeen, the city has a contract with WCID No. 1 for delivery of 42 million gallons a day. The district’s raw water supply comes from the Brazos River Authority contractually. In turn, WCID No. 1 may issue contract-revenue bonds after consulting with other wholesale customers to finance capital projects.
According to its website, the water district is the largest municipal customer of the Brazos River Authority, contracting more than 62,000 acre-feet of water each year from Belton and Stillhouse Hollow lakes, where WCID-1 has water treatment plants.
The district was created in the 1950s to provide a municipal water supply in the area and to serve Fort Hood.
