The local water district that controls water for Killeen and the surrounding areas is raising its retail water rates, which are the rates for residential customers that are not served by a city or another water district. They buy their water directly from the local district.
The Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1 unanimously approved, with a 3-0 vote, raising the retail water rates.
Board member Dick Young abstained from voting and board president Mitchell Jacobs was not present for the meeting.
The general manager of the water district, Ricky Garrett said the district has fallen behind on pricing for the average rates of similar entities, like WCID-3 in Nolanville.
“The last time we reviewed our retail rate was 2016. It’s important that the revenue from our retail customers cover the cost of serving our retail customers,” Garrett said in an email Wednesday.
He said that he intends to bring the request to raise rates back to the board every year to match the consumer price index average for water rates.
The base, single family rate is rising $7 — from $12 to $19 per month — and the base non-single family rate is going up from $30 to $40. The reason single family is mentioned is because some of the retail customers have mobile home rentals so they are listed as non-single family, according to Garrett.
The base-single family water allowance is currently 2,000 gallons and it was lowered to 1,000 gallons to help with water conservation, according to Garrett.
Young said he believes the new rates will take effect immediately.
The water district has 84 retail customers and the majority of them are homes or mobile homes.
Young also said that the majority of the customers have a WCID 1 water line running through their property. The district did not place extra water lines to serve those individual customers.
The water rates of the cities the district serves will not be going up with this change.
Young said he abstained because he was worried about getting push back from residents because the rates are being increased and the water allowance is being cut in half.
Also during the meeting, the district approved a bid for a new roll off truck to Lonestar Truck Group for around $91,836.
“The haul truck purchase is a replacement of an old haul truck. These are used to transport sludge to our compost facility where it’s used in the compost process,” Garrett said.
They also approved a bid to Ring-O-Matic for a new vacuum trailer for $97,481.
“The vacuum trailer is a new piece of equipment which will allow us to more effectively clean basins, wetwells, etc., which are now cleaned manually with sump pumps and hand tools,” Garrett said in an email.
Garrett said these two items will allow the district to reduce the costs of contract work on certain maintenance projects that these items are used for.
