If you are a customer located east of 12288 FM 439 and west of 11435 FM 439, Nolanville, and experienced reduced pressure or no water at all, please boil the water prior to using for drinking, cooking, or making ice.
Due to reduced pressure, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has required our water system, 439 WSC PWS ID #0140076, to notify customers in the affected area of the need to boil their water prior to consumption, according to a news release.
To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for drinking, cooking, and making ice should be boiled and cooled prior to use. The water should be brought to a vigorous, rolling boil and then boiled for two minutes. In lieu of boiling, you may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source.
When it is no longer necessary to boil the water, the water system officials will notify you that the water is safe for consumption. Instructions to discontinue boiling will be issued in the same manner as this notice.
If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Erron Lowry at (254) 613-3100.
We apologize for the inconvenience.
439 WATER SUPPLY CORPORATION
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.