A boil water notice is issued effective December 6, 2020 at 1 p.m. for properties located at the following addresses in Killeen:
2102 to 2602 Westcliff Road
2604 to 2616 Westcliff Loop
2409 to 2622 Hidden Valley Road
2200 to 2209 Wright Way
2701 to 2712 Tripp Trail
A water line break has interrupted water service, according to a news release. Crews are on site making the repair. Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
