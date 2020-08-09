As of 1:30 p.m. Sunday a boil water notice issued August 5 has been lifted effective for the following properties in Killeen: 1102 to 1104 Ridgeway Drive, 1101 to 1221 Alta Vista Drive, 1116 to 1232 and 1700 to 1719 Chippendale Drive, according to a City of Killeen press release.
Contractors working in the area damaged a water line, causing an interruption in water service and necessitating a boil water order. Service has been restored, and water quality tests have been completed. The water is now safe to drink and use without boiling.
TCEQ Required Notice: The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required the City of Killeen public water system to issue a Boil Water Notice on August 5 at 5:30 p.m. to inform customers, individuals, or employees that due to conditions which occurred recently in the public water system, the water from this public water system was required to be boiled prior to use for drinking water or human consumption purposes.
The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of August 9 at 1:30 p.m.
