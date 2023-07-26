Central Texas residents can expect to conserve water usage by another 5% — and soon.
Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said he expects Belton Lake to reach Stage 2 drought levels by next week.
For the lake to reach the Stage 2 threshold, as prescribed by the Brazos River Authority, the lake must be at 62% full.
As of Wednesday, the lake was at 62.8% full. Garrett said after the meeting that the water level is about 3 inches above the next drought level threshold.
Stillhouse Hollow Lake is not as depleted as Belton Lake, but drought level thresholds are nearing based on calculations of how much water is pumped from Stillhouse to Georgetown Lake, Garrett said.
“As soon as I get more detail (from Brazos River Authority), I will be sharing that with the cities and customers,” Garrett said.
Stillhouse was 63.5% full on Wednesday.
WCID-1 provides drinking water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Fort Cavazos and other area cities.
Bell County WCID-1 has imposed Stage 1 drought contingencies for over a year, which stipulated a 5% voluntary reduction in water use.
Enforcement in each city may look different depending on how that city complies with the order of reduction.
“It’s going to be based on each entity’s ordinance and their drought plan,” Garrett said. “What I’m going to be asking for from our entities is for them to initiate whatever stage of their drought plan will result in a 5% reduction in water usage. The enforcement varies from entity to entity.”
According to Garrett, WCID-1’s contracts with cities allow it to take measures for cities/entities whose residents are not complying with water reduction.
“We have in our contracts enforcement authority and fine authority ... and our contract enables us — authorizes us — to surcharge or fine those who don’t abide by what we’re asking,” Garrett said.
Brian Dosa, director of Public Works at Fort Cavazos, a non-voting member of the WCID-1 board of directors who represents Fort Cavazos, asked Garrett how often the cities will be notified of how well they are doing with reduction.
Garrett said he will likely let each city or entity know weekly how it did with reduction, though the water district can pull the data on a daily basis.
Dosa made a suggestion that all cities are aware of how the others are doing to put a form of “peer pressure” on those not doing as well at complying.
“It seems like that would make sense,” Dosa said. “If one entity is doing well at conserving and doing their part, but the other entity is not, then you can put that out there for some peer pressure.”
Garrett responded that it is not a bad idea.
Drought conditions
A swath of western Bell County is now under extreme drought, the second-highest level, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor map released Monday. The middle of the county is under severe drought while the east side is under moderate drought conditions.
“In the last week, large areas of West, Central, and East Texas experienced one class of drought degradation,” the Texas Water Development Board said in a Twitter post Monday. “The total area of the state impacted by drought has now reached its greatest extent since mid-May.”
Neighboring counties are also feeling the heat. Parts of Coryell, Williamson and Lampasas counties are also under extreme drought conditions — part of a pocket of extreme and exceptional drought mostly focused over the Hill Country west of Austin.
Stillhouse to Georgetown
Up to 46,000-acre-feet of water is currently being pumped annually from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown to meet drought-related needs for the booming Austin suburb of Georgetown. An acre foot of water equals 325,851 gallons of water.
“As populations in the Georgetown area grow, there won’t be enough water for Brazos River Authority customers served by Lake Georgetown and Stillhouse,” Brad Burnet, Brazos River Authority’s regional manager for Stillhouse and Lake Belton, previously told FME News Service. “Lake Georgetown is very small — Stillhouse is about six times larger than Georgetown, and Lake Belton is about 14 times larger. During dry times, there’s simply not enough water in Georgetown to meet the needs.”
The Brazos River Authority, which has been pumping water from Stillhouse Hollow to Lake Georgetown for years, is about to increase the amount of water sent south in 2025 or 2026, Burnet said.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
Follow the money. They are allowing Georgetown to steal the water that was meant to flow to local communities. Kempner Water Supply, responsible for sending water to the west from Stillhouse is already at Stage 4 Restrictions. They've got less than two feet of water, from which to draw, before they will shut down their pumps!
Brazos River Authority are strangling thousands of people for whom Stillhouse was designed to serve in order to pump water into Lake Georgetown which they know won't hold water.
Follow the money and see who gets a drink and who gets parched!
