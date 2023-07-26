Belton Lake

Stage 2 drought contingency is imminent as water levels creep closer to the drought trigger at Belton Lake. A Stage 2 drought contingency would trigger an additional 5% voluntary reduction in water usage.

Central Texas residents can expect to conserve water usage by another 5% — and soon.

Ricky Garrett, general manager of Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, said he expects Belton Lake to reach Stage 2 drought levels by next week.

Hacksaw

Follow the money. They are allowing Georgetown to steal the water that was meant to flow to local communities. Kempner Water Supply, responsible for sending water to the west from Stillhouse is already at Stage 4 Restrictions. They've got less than two feet of water, from which to draw, before they will shut down their pumps!

Brazos River Authority are strangling thousands of people for whom Stillhouse was designed to serve in order to pump water into Lake Georgetown which they know won't hold water.

Follow the money and see who gets a drink and who gets parched!

