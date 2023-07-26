1. Yes. The Oklahoma-based company has shown interest and is likely the city’s best bet.

2. Yes. North Killeen desperately needs a full-service grocery. The city should go all-in.

3. No. To date, it’s been all talk and no action. The company’s owner hasn’t even visited yet.

4. No. It seems that the city is putting up all the cash so far. Killeen should keep on looking.

5. Unsure. It seems like a good opportunity, but so many questions are unanswered.

