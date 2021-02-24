The City of Killeen will be distributing bottled water and food supplies today from 10 a.m. until supplies are gone at Greater Vision Community Church, 2000 E. Stan Schlueter Loop; Destiny World Outreach, 101 N. WS Young; and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1410 S. 2nd St., according to a city news release.
One case per car will be the limit.
Water-filling stations are located at the Special Events Center, 3301 S. WS Young Dr.; Community Center Ball Fields, 2201 E. VMB; Haynes Elementary, 3309 W. Canadian River Loop. Bring your own container and boil prior to consumption, according to the city.
