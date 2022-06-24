Residents in a south Killeen subdivision are having a hard time getting water.
“You can’t do laundry. You can’t run a dishwasher,” said Michael Roberson, a resident of the Yowell Ranch subdivision, where he said many of his neighbors are having the same problem due to little or no water coming out of their taps.
“There has been no water pressure, not even enough to take a shower. This has been on going for 7 days,” Roberson said in a Friday email to the Herald describing the problem. He attached a video of his kitchen faucet set on full blast, but only a trickle of water came out of the tap.
He said he and many of his neighbors in Yowell Ranch have been complaining to the city all week, to no avail.
In response to questions from the Herald, city officials said Friday they are working on the problem.
“The Water and Sewer Department has been working on the low water pressure issue in Yowell Ranch for the past five days,” according to a statement from Executive Director of Public Works Jeff Reynolds. “The low water pressure is especially prevalent in the northwest section of Yowell Ranch and occurs usually between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. when demand is highest, due to irrigation systems being on.”
Reynolds said part of the problem is the weather, which was expected to bring a high temperature of 102 degrees Friday and Saturday in Killeen.
“The continued high temperature and lack of rain has put a strain on the water distribution system, especially in this section of Yowell Ranch,” Reynolds said. “The Water and Sewer Department has been checking pressures in the distribution system between the Southeast Elevated Storage Tank and Yowell Ranch, checking to make sure all valves are in the open position, flushing air out of the distribution system, monitoring pump run times, and adjusting water levels in the Southeast Elevated Storage Tank. Water and Sewer employees will be working around the clock until this issue is resolved.”
Meanwhile, residents like Roberson, who is in the military, will have to get by with the little water they have coming out of their faucets and frequent trips to the store.
“I know I’m buying water,” Roberson said Friday morning. “It’s getting ridiculous.”
Roberson said he thinks the water outage may be due to nearby construction, where a new high school is being built.
