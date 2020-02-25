A spewing tower of water that slowed traffic Monday evening on an Interstate 14 access road was under control by Tuesday morning, officials said.
The water main break has not been fixed, but it is isolated, said Ricky Garrett of the regional water district. Garrett said the leak was isolated around 9:30 p.m. Monday and it should no longer affect traffic.
Garrett said he does not know what caused the break. The pipe was a main pipe carrying treated water from the water treatment plant in Belton to as far as Fort Hood Street in Killeen before splitting into other pipes.
As of Tuesday morning, five customers — including two commercial customers — were without water, Garrett said. All of the customers without water are near the location of the break near the intersection of Levi Crossing and Paddy Hamilton Road, Garrett said.
The two commercial customers are a roofing supply company and a storage facility, and neither is a big water user, according to Garrett.
He said he does not anticipate any other complete water losses to more customers.
For those without water, Garrett said there is not an easy alternative to get them water.
Garrett said he anticipates that his office will issue a boil water notice for the affected area.
Part of the repair will be to flush the line and chlorinate the pipe to ensure there are no contaminants.
WCID had not been working on the pipe when the break occurred, Garrett said.
The timeline for fixing the pipe had not been determined Tuesday morning, said Garrett, general manager of the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1. The WCID pipe is a concrete, steel cylinder. An expert from the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex is en route to look at the pipe.
“We will want to get his opinion on the best repair method,” Garrett said.
The break occurred around 5 p.m. Monday between Paddy Hamilton Road and Main Street in Nolanville along Interstate 14.
It is unclear how the water main broke, and Garrett said an investigation will begin today to determine the cause.
The pipe that broke is an older pipe, several decades old, Garrett said.
WCID-1’s service area includes the Killeen city limits, Copperas Cove city limits, Harker Heights city limits, Belton city limits, Fort Hood and part of Nolanville that includes the 439 Water Supply Corporation.
