Residents on one Harker Heights street may be without water from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday as contractors will be replacing a water main gate valve, city officials said.
Property owners from 400 to 415 Cheetah Trail in Harker Heights may experience disruptions in water service, according to a news release from Harker Heights.
(1) comment
HOW I GOT CURED FROM PCOS & OVARIAN CYST
I am sharing this to give hope to those who are probably struggling from PCOS/Ovarian cyst on how they can be cured just like me. I was diagnosed with PCOS/OVARIAN CYST and I remember how broken I was when my doctor told me it would be difficult to conceive naturally and PCOS was a lifelong disease [ as the doctor puts it here ]
I was devastated and confused. I had excessive weight, Irregular periods, Acne and a 10cm cyst accompanied by lots of pain. It wasn’t an easy journey for me. Although my husband was supportive, I really needed to have my own child and get rid of PCOS/OVARIAN CYST. How long do I have to wait to have my own child? When will this severe pain end? Sitting on my balcony and doing research with my phone, I bumped into a testimonial of Dr Awase about curing diverse ailments with natural herbs. I was hopeful and felt some slight relief, then I decided to reach out. I was happy I did. He prepared a medication using herbs and roots which was delivered to me through courier services. I took the medication as prescribed, My cyst was gone completely and I was able to get rid of PCOS within three weeks [21days] of taking the herbal medication made from some selected herbs and roots.
My doctor confirmed I was free from PCOS & CYST. Not so long after the treatment, I was confirmed to be pregnant naturally and I was able to conceive and had my first child. It was a massive joy for me and my Husband and I decided to put in more testimonies about the herbal doctor [Dr. Awase]. I didn’t have to undergo surgery, everything worked out naturally. Dr Awase also specializes in curing diverse ailment
WhatsApp +2348119911416
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.