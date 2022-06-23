Water was flowing down a street in central Killeen after an accident on Thursday.
According to an Atmos Energy employee on site, a work crew drilling for a gas line accidentally hit a water line and caused a significant water leakage on Illinois Avenue.
Some water could be observed trailing all the way to Estelle Avenue around noon on Thursday. While at the site, the Herald could observe a compact excavator in use, but the extent of the damage to the water line was not clarified.
(1) comment
Slow news day?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.