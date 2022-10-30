Service was interrupted and a boil-water notice was issued late Saturday for several Killeen properties due to a water line break. Effective later Saturday, residents at the following addresses are asked to boil water for personal consumption until further notice: 104 - 310 East Fowler; and 1105 - 1208 South Sixth Street.
According to a new release from the City of Killeen, water crews will need to isolate the water main and they will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored. Water quality samples will be taken Monday morning with results available within 24 to 48 hours.
