Effective immediately, the city of Killeen is instructing residents for three streets in northern Killeen to boil their water after a water line break, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release Wednesday morning.
The boil-water notice affects residents from 1001 to 1108 Attas Ave., 1003 to 1110 E. Ave. E and 101 N. 20th St.
Repairs are being made to the water line.
“Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption,” the release said.
