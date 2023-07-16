The City of Killeen issued a boil-water notice for several addresses along South Fort Hood Street Sunday, according to a news release.
The following properties are affected:
1220, 1310, 1404, 1414 and 1502 S. Fort Hood St. and 902 and 1002 W. Central Texas Expressway.
According to the release, the notice is due to a break in the water line.
“Water crews will have to isolate the water main,” the release said. “Water crews will remain on site until all repairs are complete and water services are restored.”
The notice was effective as of Saturday but the Herald did not received the release until Sunday afternoon.
Staff report
