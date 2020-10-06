Water line break interrupts service

A boil water notice is issued effective immediately October 6, 2020 at 3 p.m. for properties located at 415 E. Avenue A and 716,800, 802 and 808 N. 8th Street, according to a City of Killeen news release.
A water line break has interrupted water service. Crews are on site making repairs. Once repairs are complete and service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption.
Affected properties will be notified directly. Public notice has been issued at KilleenTexas.gov and by news release.
