Workers from Killeen’s Water & Sewer Department were spotted working on what was confirmed to be a water line break at the intersection of Fowler Avenue and Shofner Street on Monday afternoon.
However, workers were unable to provide additional information, such as the time and cause of the line’s breakage, citing city policy.
