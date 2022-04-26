Nearly 35,000 gallons of water shot into the air from a demolition site of a former steakhouse in Killeen on Tuesday as a car dealership ramps up for a major expansion, officials said.
The contractor demolishing the former Texas Land & Cattle struck a private fire line that had not been turned off, according to Janell Ford, Killeen’s executive director of communications.
Ford said city officials are unsure of the exact time the water line was hit; however, the city said the geyser gushed for less than 20 minutes.
“The Water department dispatched an employee immediately and was able to turn the line off at the main valve to the building,” Ford said in the email.
New auto facility
The former Texas Land and Cattle in Killeen is giving way to a new facility as part of the Killeen Auto Group, a group of dealerships formerly known as Automax.
John Montague, the operating partner of Killeen Auto Group, told the Herald via email Tuesday that the location of the former steakhouse will be a new “state of the art” facility that will add service and sales jobs.
It will also include “a 5 story parking garage with displays at the top and spaces for more than 400 new Hyundais to be kept,” Montague said in the email.
Montague said the timeline for completion of the project is about 18 to 24 months.
Keating Auto Group, a Victoria-based auto group purchased the group of Killeen dealerships on Dec. 7, 2021. The dealerships are now called Killeen Ford, Killeen Volkswagen and Killeen Hyundai-Genesis.
Steakhouse
Texas Land & Cattle in Killeen shut its doors in January 2017 after the property owner, which was Automax, chose not to renew the lease with the steakhouse chain.
When asked if the Killeen location was underperforming, a Texas Land and Cattle spokesman at the time said it was doing “fair,” but there was nothing the company could do because the lease was not going to be renewed.
The steakhouse at 3403 E. Central Texas Expressway opened in 2006 with a staff of over 150 and seating capacity for about 270 diners.
The 16-year-old building cost about $565,000 to construct and had an assessed value of $1.09 million, according to the Tax Appraisal District of Bell County.
