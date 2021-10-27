A city of Killeen water crew was seen repairing a water line on East Veterans Memorial Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
City of Killeen spokeswoman Janell Ford confirmed the city was working on a water main break in the 3600 block of East Veterans Memorial Boulevard late Wednesday afternoon.
"The sinkhole was due to a water main break and the break has been fixed," Ford said. "Crews have been filling the sinkhole."
Ford said the water line break was not caused by the city of Killeen's efforts to flush the water system amid the ongoing boil-water notice caused by low chlorination levels.
