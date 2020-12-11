A few residents on a street near downtown Killeen have been instructed to boil water, due to a water main break.
The city of Killeen issued a boil-water notice Friday for the properties of 209 to 415 Root Avenue.
Crews are on site making repairs, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
“Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption,” the release said.
