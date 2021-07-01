A water main was reported broken at 11:48 a.m. in the 100 block of East Avenue D In Copperas Cove, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.
Water has broken through the asphalt and is spraying onto a nearby storefront.
Police are telling people to avoid the area.
The cause for the break is unknown at this time.
This story will be updated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.