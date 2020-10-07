Numerous Harker Heights residents can expect to boil water soon.
Emergency repairs are underway for an 8-inch water line that broke on Oakridge Drive in Harker Heights.
Repairs will be conducted in a multi-step process, since there are multiple breaks in the line, according to a news release from city spokesman Jerry Bark.
Once the breaks are isolated, the city’s water department plans to insert a valve in the line near the intersection of Juniper Road and Oakridge Drive, Bark said in the release.
Water will be turned off for approximately 24 hours for the installation of the valve, the release said. The cause of the break is unknown, according to the city.
Refer to the map for affected properties.
“The City will provide further updates and copies of the boil water notice as they are confirmed,” the release said.
