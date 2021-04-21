Some area residents and businesses in Harker Heights will have to boil their water beginning Thursday due to workers repairing a broken water main that will interrupt water service.
Affected areas are:
- All of Lone Shadow Drive (100 through 119; 121, 123 and 125)
- 2400 thru 2404 Modoc Drive
- 2502 thru 2508 Modoc Drive
- Armed Services YMCA (110 Mountain Lion Road)
- Purser Park (100 Mountain Lion Road)
The boil-water notice is in effect at 9 a.m. Thursday, and repairs are estimated to take about 10 hours, the city said in a news release.
“Residents at these addresses should boil all water prior to consumption until water sampling results confirm that no contamination occurred,” the release said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.