During the rare 120-year winter storm, before water could fully return to citizens, Harker Heights was required by the state to disinfect three-fourths of its water storage tanks, while Killeen did not, sparking some residents to question the two entities.
Neither city was wrong, according to local officials and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines.
From Feb. 19 to Feb. 27, the city of Harker Heights was placed under a boil-water notice per TCEQ requirement after experiencing a decline in water pressure.
“The City lost pressure system wide in the late night hours of February 19, 2021, and immediately issued a boil water notice. Under the notice, citizens should boil water used for consumption. Hand washing, bathing, clothes washing and dishwasher use is permitted,” a Harker Heights press release said.
Neighboring Killeen announced its citywide boil-water notice two days earlier, on Feb. 17, when many were still without power due to the winter storm. Killeen was able to lift the boil order late in the evening on Feb. 24 without TCEQ requiring the entity to disinfect its storage tanks.
With most grocery stores sold out of drinking water, residents flocked to potable water refill stations and free water donation sites across Bell County. Fort Hood offered portable tanks, “water buffaloes,” full of potable water to aid local efforts.
Harker Heights and Killeen water is now flowing at normal pressures and has passed all TCEQ-mandated water quality samples, but some residents still question the water quality.
Harker Heights
Harker Heights City Manager David Mitchell said he has fielded a number of resident questions about water in the days since the city lifted its boil-water notice.
“We have heard complaints about why Killeen and Heights did something different,” Mitchell said. “The thing I’ve been trying to tell people is that every water system is different. I liken it to a finger print. Every water system has a different size and type of tanks — metal, concrete — there are different size of lines, and different types of pumping systems can be used. So I’d say Killeen, Copperas Cove, and Heights, none of our systems will be the same.”
Because of each water system’s unique makeup, Mitchell said comparing any two water systems is like comparing apples to oranges.
“If we were all going to enter a boil-water (order) at the same time, we’re not going to come out of it at the same time, we’re just not, because the systems are so different. I think that’s what drives some of the confusion,” he said.
Mitchell also clarified that the city was required to order the citywide boil water notice and disinfect three-fourths of the Harker Heights tanks due to significant loss of water pressure, not because of any indication of a contaminant in the water system.
“Through all of our water testing, our testing cleared every hurdle as we went through it,” he said. “There was no contamination in the system, it simply lost pressure. Citizens should just know we went above and beyond in how we went about the disinfection process and the restoration process. Citizens should have absolute confidence, I know I have absolute confidence in our water system. I usually don’t even drink it (water) out of the bottle, I drink it straight from the tap.”
And Mitchell said the TCEQ would be on their respective backs if they didn’t follow the state-mandated water quality guidelines.
“It’s important to mention that TCEQ is still the big stick in the room if you will,” he said. “They are still going to review what all of the cities do. Killeen knows that, too. They (Killeen) wouldn’t do something to cut a corner and then have to turn around and have TCEQ come after them. They are going to do, the same as we would, what they need to do to meet TCEQ regulations.”
Killeen
With the freezing weather lasting for days, amid the widespread power outages, Killeen initiated its boil-water notice on Feb. 17 after water pressure was going down throughout the city as frozen pipes burst creating more demand on the water supply.
“Extreme weather conditions caused a loss of water pressure and service throughout the city, which necessitated the city-wide boil order,” a Killeen press release stated.
Killeen lifted its notice Feb. 24 after Killeen’s water lab samples tested negative for any contaminants — a TCEQ-mandated requirement before any public water system may rescind a boil-water notice.
According to TCEQ guidelines, water storage tanks are only required to be disinfected if repairs are made to the tanks, chlorine residuals do not meet requirements, or if a contaminant is found in the system, Danielle Singh, the executive director of Killeen Public Works, said in a statement to the Herald.
“The City of Killeen’s continual and daily monitoring of our water quality, has shown that our disinfectant residuals at storage tanks and in distribution lines meet the requirements, so disinfection of our storage tanks was not necessary,” a Killeen statement to the Herald said.
Public water systems’ storage tanks are required to be inspected annually per TCEQ guidelines. The city of Killeen last disinfected its storage tanks in 2020 on the recommendation of its 2019 annual tank inspection.
According to TCEQ, in order to rescind a boil-water notice, public water systems must prove:
- Water distribution pressures greater than 20 PSI are consistently maintained throughout the distribution system.
- The distribution system has been flushed and disinfectant residuals are consistently maintained above the minimum regulatory requirements in each water storage tank and throughout the system.
- Water entering the distribution system has a turbidity level that is consistently maintained below 1.0 NTU.
Once the public water system has met all the above requirements, microbiological samples marked “special” are collected from representative locations throughout the system and analyzed by an accredited lab and found negative for total coliform organisms. Only then, with a rubber stamp from TCEQ, may public water systems lift their boil water notices.
“The City of Killeen public water system has taken the necessary corrective actions to restore the quality of the water distributed by this public water system used for drinking water or human consumption purposes and has provided TCEQ with laboratory test results that indicate that the water no longer requires boiling prior to use as of February 24, 2021 at 10 p.m,” the Killeen notice stated.
Singh said that the city of Killeen’s water department handled the extreme weather conditions “very well” on a Chamber of Commerce Zoom interview Thursday.
“I can honestly say I haven’t had to deal with something like this before with the weather event,” she said. “It was a unique situation — especially with our water division where we are well equipped to handle water emergencies, that’s just regular practice, but this situation was so unique and our system handled it very well.”
Singh said she employed round-the-clock help to man the phones to answer resident calls during the worst of the winter storm.
“Our call volume was significantly increased, we were seeing approximately 500 per day — half on the phone and half by email,” she said. “Compared to our normal call volume, these calls were so much more critical — like a critical user out of water and things like that. So it was a more elevated emergency for us than we’re used to seeing. With public works, when we’re functioning well, nobody knows we exist. But when we’re not functioning well, that’s when everybody starts to take notice. It was a significant increase in our call volumes.”
Despite sending a lengthy release to the Herald explaining why the city did not have to disinfect the tanks and how the water is safe to drink, some questions have gone unanswered.
Did Killeen water tanks go empty, lose water pressure in the water mains? How low did the tanks and water mains get?
The city has not said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.