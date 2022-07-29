Many Central Texas residents and property owners could face additional challenges to water usage if the heat continues without rain in the forecast. Many municipalities in the county have already asked residents to participate in voluntary water conservation measures. Mandatory water rationing may soon be the reality.
Since water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood all comes from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, basic conditions under which a mandatory order might be given would be triggered by the Brazos River Authority, the state agency that monitors surface water in the area.
At a WCID-1 board meeting on Wednesday, Ricky Garrett, the water district’s general manager, said that Brazos River Authority is currently at Stage 1 of its water conservation plan. This means that the river authority has called for a voluntary 5% reduction of water usage.
Garrett said he believes Stage 2 for the Killeen-Fort Hood area could happen by the end of the summer, which would call for a 10% reduction. In the event of the river authority upgrading to the next stage, Garrett said the water district would call for customer cities to implement whatever stage of their plans would result in a 10% reduction.
One of the trigger mechanisms for a stage upgrade is lake levels, Garrett explained. As the elevation of Belton Lake drops further below the flood pool, it gets closer to a trigger point.
“They don’t go to Stage 2 for Lake Belton until 570-something (feet), so it’s another 9 to 10 feet before Stage 2 would trigger,” Garrett said during the meeting.
As of Thursday, the elevation of Belton Lake was reported to be 586.71 feet above sea level, 7.29 feet below normal, according to waterdatafortexas.org.
Garrett did not specify what the Stage 2 trigger point for Stillhouse Hollow Lake would be.
KILLEEN
Killeen is under voluntary water restrictions, but will put out a release of information to the public if that changes, according to city spokeswoman Janell Ford. The city has a drought contingency and water conservation plan in place.
The city manager is responsible for monitoring water supply or demand conditions regularly to determine when conditions warrant initiation or termination of plan stages, according to the city.
Under Stage 1 water restrictions in Killeen, customers are requested to voluntarily restrict lawn watering to the cooler evening hours in an “even-odd” watering system for irrigation of landscaping. Residents may water twice a week as determined by their even or odd numbered address.
“Water customers are requested to practice water conservation and to minimize or discontinue water use for non-essential purposes,” according to the Plan for Stage 1 restrictions.
“If the BRA enters a stage of mandatory restrictions or other triggers in the City’s Plan are met, the City Manager will reassess issuing Stage 2 of the Plan, which includes a 10% reduction in water usage. If drought conditions continue, there is a good possibility that Stage 2 of the Plan will be issued before the end of the summer,” according to Ford.
COPPERAS COVE
The city of Copperas Cove also has in effect a water conservation and drought plan, effective March 2015. At this time, Copperas Cove officials urge residents to conserve voluntarily. According to the city’s website the goal with the plan guidelines is “to raise citizen and customer awareness regarding water demand and potential drought conditions and to encourage voluntary water conservation by reducing unnecessary water use.”
Under Stage 1 conditions, the city proposes to reduce flushing of water mains, reduce irrigation of public landscaped areas and use reclaimed water for nonpotable purposes, the guidelines for conservation by residents include limiting landscape watering to two days each week during the cooler hours in the evening.
“We as a city recognize and appreciate our very valuable water resources, therefore always encouraging citizens to voluntarily ration water as they are able,” Cove PR Director Kevin Keller said.
“Should conditions continue to decline, staff will work closely with Bell County WCID #1 and City Council to ensure the best decisions are made for our region and community.”
HARKER HEIGHTS
“We get our water wholesale from the Brazos River Authority which goes through WCID No.1,” said Mark Hyde, the Harker Heights public works director. “When a ‘trigger’ goes off at BRA or from WCID No. 1, it will signal our officials to take action.”
According to the Heights plan, the city manager, on recommendation of the public works department will determine changes to current conditions. Weather conditions will be taken into account in terms of drought conditions as well as rainfall predictions.
Stage 1 conditions of the plan are considered voluntary and also include a plan for customers to utilize a water schedule dependent on the property address. To review the lan in place for the city of Harker Heights, go to bit.ly/3Q3RfT8.
In Nolanville, which is also under Stage 1, residents in even-numbered addresses can irrigate their lawns between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. on Sundays and Thursdays. Residents in odd-numbered addresses can irrigate between 8 p.m. and 10 a.m. Saturdays and Wednesdays.
The weather forecast for next week and the weekend beyond still do not hold much hope for much measurable rainfall. According to the National Weather Service, most areas of Central Texas are in for hot temperatures, too.
