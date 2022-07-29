Lake Level Hydrilla.jpg

Stillhouse Hollow Lake level was at 82% Monday as large patches of hydrilla are visible. Local Park Ranger Sean Jones says once the lake levels recover, the invasive plants will come back.

 Jana Lynn Kilcrease | Herald

Many Central Texas residents and property owners could face additional challenges to water usage if the heat continues without rain in the forecast. Many municipalities in the county have already asked residents to participate in voluntary water conservation measures. Mandatory water rationing may soon be the reality.

Since water to Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood all comes from the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 1, basic conditions under which a mandatory order might be given would be triggered by the Brazos River Authority, the state agency that monitors surface water in the area.

janak@kdhnews.com | 254-501-7551

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.