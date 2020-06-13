Starting Tuesday, the city of Nolanville will begin repair of a water leak that will interrupt water service for residents in the Plaza Mobile Home Park, according to a news release from the city.
Following the repair, a boil-water notice will be issued for the residents of the mobile home park.
Call the Bell County Water Control and Improvement District No. 3 at 254-698-6885 with any questions.
