A few residents on a street near downtown Killeen have been instructed to boil water, due to water maintenance.
The city of Killeen issued a boil-water notice Thursday for the properties of 601 to 610 Odom Drive.
Crews are onsite making repairs, city spokeswoman Hilary Shine said in a news release.
“Once service is restored, all water must be boiled prior to consumption,” the release said.
